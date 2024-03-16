Home

NEET MDS 2024 on March 18; Check Reporting Time, Debarred Items, Dress Code, Exam Day Guidelines

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Update

After the Supreme Court’s hearing, it is clear that the NEET MDS 2024 examination will not be postponed and will be conducted on Monday, March 18. Students must download the NEET MDS admit card and read the exam day guidelines respectively. But do you know what important documents you must carry to NEET MDS test centres? Or has the National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi released any statement regarding a specific dress code? Well, we have answered all the important frequently asked questions here. Read below:-

What is NEET MDS 2024 Reporting Time?

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue according to the time indicated in their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report.

The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification, and checking in for examination. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre from 7:00 AM. The Entry closes at 8:30 AM at the NEET MDS examination center. Examines will be granted access for Candidate Login at 08:45 AM.

(Note: In no circumstances will you be permitted to sit for the exam without the valid Admit Card and you must sit only on the seat allotted to you.)

The information bulletin of the NEET MDS 2023 does not mention any specific dress code but it has been specified that candidates cannot appear for the examination wearing any kind of watch, goggles and gold or artificial ornaments. Handbags and wallets will also not be permitted.

Prohibited Items to Carry to NEET MDS Exam Centres

MDS examines will not be allowed to take the following items beyond the security check point in the examination

premises under any circumstances:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc. Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nosepin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc. Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc. Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc. Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

Items to Carry to NEET MDS Exam Centres

Candidates will be compulsorily required to carry following items with them to the examination lab:

Face Mask

Exam related documents (Admit card, ID Card etc)

