NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card on March 15; Registration Window Closes Today

NEET MDS 2024 Admit card: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS 2024 admit card on March 15 at https://natboard.edu.in/; the request will not be entertained for change in date/center of examination under any circumstances. Despite multiple requests from various student organizations urging for a rescheduled date for the NEET MDS examination, the authorities have not yet announced any postponement for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Master in Dental Surgery examination.

Presently, NEET MDS 2024 will not be postponed to July and is slated to be held as per the initial schedule. i.e. March 18. The Board has once again opened the NEET MDS registration window. The candidates were given a two-day window period to register for the competitive examination. Today, NBEMS will close the NEET MDS application form at 11:55 PM.

