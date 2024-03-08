Home

Education

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Update: Aspirants Approach Supreme Court Again

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Update: Aspirants Approach Supreme Court Again

The aspirants of the NEET MDS examination have once again approached the Supreme Court of India asserting that the Union Government has not made a decision regarding the postponement of the NEET-MDS e

The aspirants of the NEET MDS examination have once again approached the Supreme Court of India asserting that the Union Government has not made a decision regarding the postponement of the NEET-MDS exam scheduled for March 18, 2024. Earlier in February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to take a call and decide expeditiously on the representation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024. The court also viewed that the issue of fixing the cut-off date pertains to the policy domain and hence it would be better to leave the government to take a call. Thereafter the court asked the Centre to decide on the representation on the matter expeditiously and preferably by one week.

For 16 consecutive calendar days, the Center has not provided any clarity regarding the postponement. As per the Livelaw report, the petitioners filed a Miscellaneous Application (MA) seeking the restoration of the writ petition which was disposed of by the Court on February 21 based on the Union’s assurance. The petitioners said that the Union has not reverted with a final decision within a week of receiving final decision within a week of receiving representations from the students.

NEET MDS to be conducted as per the pre-notified schedule

The NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted as per the pre-notified schedule on March 18, 2024. “Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. V.12025/158/2022-DE dated 07.03.2024, the cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024,” NBEMS in an official notification dated March 7 said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.