NEET MDS 2024 Postponement LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing, MDS Admit Card Today; Latest Updates

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement LIVE: The Supreme Court has tentatively listed the NEET MDS 2024 Postponement case for hearing on March 15, 2024

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Update

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement LIVE: The Supreme Court of India has tentatively listed the NEET MDS 2024 Postponement case for hearing on March 15, 2024. The upcoming Supreme Court hearing will be presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Meanwhile, the National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi is scheduled to release the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card today, March 15, 2024. Dental aspirants can download the NEET MDS 2024 admit card at https://nbe.edu.in/ and https://natboard.edu.in/. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates about NEET MDS 2024 Postponement.

