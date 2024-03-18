Home

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Today; Check Result Date, Qualifying Criteria, MCC Counselling Details

NEET MDS 2024 exam has not been postponed and will be conducted today, March 18, 2024. The NEET MDS 2024 Result date and time is given here.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Update

Dismissing all the pleas and requests to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 examination, the National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will finally conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS today, March 18, 2024. The NEET MDS 2024 examination will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude by 12:00 noon; thus the medical examination will be held for three hours. Speaking of the NEET MDS 2024 marking scheme, there will be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The NEET MDS 2024 result date and time have been published in the NEET MDS 2024 brochure. Accordingly, the NEET MDS result 2024 will be declared by April 18, 2024. Results of NEET-MDS 2024 will be displayed on NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in.

Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of the examination will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the NEET-MDS 2024, the results/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled.

NEET MDS 2024 Qualifying Criteria

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority shall be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

General/EWS: 50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th Percentile

UR PWD: 45th Percentile

“Provided further that when the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories on the basis of the above mentioned percentile are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category,” NBEMS said.

NEET MDS 2024 Result by April 18: Read 5 Major Points

There will be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests/Queries for re-evaluation/retotaling shall not be entertained.

Before the declaration of the result, any question asked in the NEET-MDS Examination can be challenged

for technical errors, if any, with supportive literature, in not more than 2 calendar days after the conduct of the examination (i.e till 20th March 2024). No claims made beyond 2 days of the conduct of the examination shall be entertained under any circumstances. NEET MDS Result Validity: The validity of the result of NEET-MDS 2024 shall be only for the admission session 2024-25.

What is NEET-MDS 2024 rank?

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET

MDS 2024.

What is All India 50% quota rank?

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-MDS 2024 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MDS Courses (2024-25 admission session).

What is All India 50% quota Category Rank?

This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET– MDS 2024 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MDS Courses

NEET MDS Counselling

A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority i.e MCC for NEET-MDS 2024. The designated Counseling Authority for

NEET-MDS counseling is Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India.

Only those candidates will be eligible to participate in the All India 50% quota counseling for 2024-25 admission session who fulfill the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counseling authority for All India 50% Quota seats.

