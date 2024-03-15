Home

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Updates: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone NEET MDS Exam

NEET MDS 2024 examination will not be postponed and will be held as per the notified schedule. i.e. March 18, 2024. The Supreme Court of India, the apex court has refused to postpone the National Elig

Supreme Court of India

NEET MDS 2024 examination will not be postponed and will be held as per the notified schedule. i.e. March 18, 2024. The Supreme Court of India, the apex court has refused to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2024). The Supreme Court was addressing a miscellaneous application filed by students seeking the postponement of the NEET exam. NEET MDS 2024 is set to take place on March 18, 2024. The admit card for the same will be published today, March 15, 2024.

