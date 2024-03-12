Home

NEET MDS 2024 To Be Postponed? Supreme Court Lists Hearing On THIS Date, Students React

Amid calls for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024, Supreme Court of India has listed the hearing of the case, three days before the scheduled exam date. Here's all you need to know...

New Delhi: The entrance examination to medical education, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the toughest competitive exams in the country but also one which has a lot of aspirants appearing for it, each year. A couple of months ago, the NEET PG 2024 Postponement was announced and the exam will now be held in July; since then, students of NEET MDS 2024 have been demanding postponement of their exam too. The scheduled NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date is March 18 and till now, no official notice on postponement has been announced. Amid calls of NEET MDS aspirants, students associations and doctors, Supreme Court of India has listed the case about the NEET MDS Postponement three days before the scheduled exam date. Here’s all you need to know…

