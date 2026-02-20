Home

NEET MDS 2026 registration: NBEMS NEET MDS application form, information bulletin PDF, expected soon at natboard.edu.in; tentative exam date, eligibility, key details here

NEET MDS registration will soon commence on its official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will conduct the NEET MDS examination on May 2, 2026. Meanwhile, the NEET MDS registration process will commence soon. Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS applications from the official website. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/institutions in the country.

Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS application form at https://natboard.edu.in/. At present, the NEET MDS application dates have not been released. Before submitting the NEET MDS application form, candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application.

A candidate can submit the NEET-MDS 2025 application form only once. If a candidate is found to have submitted more than one application form for NEET-MDS 2025, NBEMS may issue admit card to the application bearing the higher order Application number (application ID) and cancel other application(s), forfeiting the fee for them.

What are the eligibility criteria to appear for MDS exam?

The eligibility criteria for admission to MDS Courses is as follows:

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS Registration: How to fill NBEMS NEET MDS application form

Visit the official website of NBEMS NEET MDS.

Look for the NEET MDS application form link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, enter the login details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Once done, submit the application by paying the fees.

Save and download a copy of the application form for future use.

During submission of the online application form, the candidate will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. While the city will be chosen by the candidate himself/herself at the time of online submission of the application form, allotment of the test centre/venue in the chosen city shall be done by NBEMS.

