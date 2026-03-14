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NEET MDS 2026 registration: NBEMS NEET MDS application form to release today at 3 PM; check exam date, paper pattern

NEET MDS 2026 registration: NBEMS NEET MDS application form to release today at 3 PM; check exam date, paper pattern

NEET-MDS 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of the 2026 admission session.

NEET MDS 2026 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is all set to begin the NEET MDS registration today, March 14, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS application form by visiting the official website https://nbe.edu.in/. NEET-MDS 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of the 2026 admission session.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the Application Submission window will only be allowed to edit their applications from April 4 to April 6, 2026. “Application submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected,” reads the statement. In order to apply for the exam, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria.

What are the eligibility criteria for NEET MDS?

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved / recognized dental college.

A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI /DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship / practical training and is likely to complete the same by 31-05-2026 can take up this examination, but he / she shall not be eligible for admission unless he / she has completed the compulsory rotatory internship and obtained provisional or permanent registration on or before by 31-05-2026 or the candidate produces a certificate from the head of Institution that he / she will be completing internship by by 31-05-2026.

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The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007, as amended from time to time.

What is the exam pattern for NEET MDS?

The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is three hours.

When will NEET MDS exam be held?

The question paper for NEET-MDS 2026 will be divided into two time-bound Parts (A & B) in the question paper. Part A will consist of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted, while Part B will consist of 140 questions with 105 minutes allotted. Candidates will not be able to proceed to the next part until the allotted time for the current part has elapsed. Once the time for a part is over, candidates will not be permitted to review its questions or modify their responses. The next part will begin automatically after the completion of the allotted time for the previous part. The NEET MDS 2026 admit card will be released on April 29. The NEET MDS examination will be held on May 2, 2026.

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