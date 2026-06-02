NEET MDS 2026 Result: NBEMS NEET Merit list, rank today at nbe.edu.in; know how to check

NEET MDS 2026 Result Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is all set to declare the NEET MDS 2026 Result anytime soon. According to the information bulletin, the NEET MDS result is expected to be declared by June 2, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-MDS examination can access the NEET MDS 2026 result and NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard at https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/.
NEET-MDS 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of 2026 admission session. Result of NEET-MDS 2026 shall be displayed on NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in
“The result for NEET-MDS 2026 will be declared by 02-06-2026. The result shall be available at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in, ” reads the press release. There shall be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests / Queries for re-evaluation/re-totaling shall not be entertained.
NEET MDS 2026 Result: How to Check?
Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
“Check NEET MDS 2026 result” – Click on the link available on the homepage.
The NEET MDS PDF document will be displayed on the screen.
Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the result of the NEET-MDS 2026.”
The NEET MDS result will be displayed on the screen.
Scroll the PDF to check your roll number, scores obtained, NEET MDS 2026 Rank, and application ID.
Download the NEET MDS result pdf 2026 and take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET MDS 2026 Result: How to Check?
In the event of two or more candidates obtaining same score, the merit position shall be determined using following tie breaker criteria in descending order:
a. Candidate having lesser number of incorrect responses in the overall paper (Part A & B) will be placed at better merit position.
b. Candidate obtaining higher score in Part B of the question paper will be placed at better merit position.
c. Candidate having lesser number of incorrect responses in Part B of the question paper will be placed at better merit position.
d. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all BDS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position i.e. will get a higher rank in the merit list. In case of Indian Citizens/ OCI who have obtained their Primary Dental Qualifications from outside India, their FDST (BDS) aggregate marks (in percentage) in theory test shall be considered in lieu of aggregate marks (in percentage) in all BDS
Professional Examination. It is to be noted that the aggregate marks in percentage shall be provided by the applicant while submitting her/his application form to NBEMS. The marks shall be provided as an accurate value rounded down to two decimals. An illustration to this process is as follows
The aggregate marks (in percentage) in all BDS Professional Examinations/ marks obtained in theory test of FDST (BDS) as provided by the candidate in his/her NEET-MDS application form shall be verified
against the original credentials at the time of admission by the counseling/ admitting authority. In an event it is noted that the information provided in the NEET-MDS application form is incorrect and this criterion has been
utilized to resolve the tie of the concerned candidate, his/her candidature for NEET-MDS shall be cancelled.
If tie could not not be resolved even after applying all above-mentioned criteria, date of birth shall be utilized to resolve the tie. The date of birth provided in the NEET-MDS application form must be accurate and duly
supported with the documents which will be verified at the time of admission to PG course.
e. An Older candidate will be placed at better merit position i.e. will get a higher rank in the merit list.