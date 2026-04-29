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NEET MDS Admit card 2026: How to download NBEMS NEET MDS hall ticket; check exam dates

NEET MDS Admit card 2026: How to download NBEMS NEET MDS hall ticket; check exam dates

NEET MDS Admit card 2026: How to download NBEMS NEET MDS hall ticket; check exam dates

NEET MDS Admit card 2026: How to download NBEMS NEET MDS hall ticket; check exam dates(Photo Credit: Screengrab of official website)

NEET MDS 2026 Admit card: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 admit card today, April 29, 2026. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time)

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