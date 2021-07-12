NEET MDS Counselling Dates: The Supreme Court of India on Monday passed an order to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to announce the counselling dates of NEET MDS in a week. With this, the candidates who are waiting for the Counselling Dates can expect the announcement soon. The candidates would be able to get more updates on the official website of the National Board of Examinations, nbe.edu.in. The counselling, every year, is conducted along with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021: When Will NTA Announce New Exam Dates? Important Update Medical Aspirants Should Know

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) had delayed the counselling process for MDS candidates. NBE had conducted the NEET MDS 2021 Entrance exam on 16th December 2020 for which the results were announced on 31st December 2021.

It has been nearly 6 months since the declaration of NEET MDS Result 2020, but the NBE has not announced the counselling dates for the same yet.

In a petition filed by Advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathurin, the petitioner sought help in the delay in the announcement of NEET MDS Counselling Dates. Any further delay in the announcement of counselling dates will undoubtedly lead to wastage of the entire year of the students.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had issued a notice to MCC seeking the Counselling date in the next three weeks. Taking this into consideration, the court has directed the authorities to announce NEET MDS Counselling Dates in one week.

Waiting for NEET PG 2021 to be completed first will cause more delay and eventually the wastage of an entire year. NEET MDS 2021 counselling would be conducted for admission to 50% AIQ, all seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC and AFMS institutes.