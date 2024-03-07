Home

NEET MDS Final Edit Window to Close Today; Know How to Rectify Incorrect Images

NEET MDS Final Edit Window 2024: The National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will close the NEET MDS final application correction window today, March 7, 2024. Deficiency related to images upload

NEET MDS Final Edit Window 2024: The National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will close the NEET MDS final application correction window today, March 7, 2024. Deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, signature, thumb impression) will be intimated to the concerned candidates and the same can be corrected during the final edit window i.e. March 5 to 7 March 7, 2024. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images will invite rejection of the application.

To make changes to your NEET MDS application form, all you need to do is visit the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/. Enter the credentials to log in to your account. You can make changes accordingly.

NEET MDS Final Edit Window 2024: Know How to Rectify Incorrect Images?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the login option. Enter the credentials such as user ID and password.

Open the NEET MDS application form.

Make changes accordingly.

