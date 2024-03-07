Home

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: Aspirants in Video Message Urge Centre to Delay Exam

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 Exam: Only 11 calendar days are left for the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-MDS examination. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has not issued any official update regarding the postponement of the NEET MDS examination. Earlier on March 5, the All India Medical Student’s Association wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 exam. “The current criteria, set with a cutoff date of March 31st, unfairly disqualify many interns who faced pandemic-related training breaks, extending their completion dates. This situation threatens their career prospects and undermines fairness in the selection process,” AIMSA in a letter said.

Tagging Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concerned aspirants are now sharing video messages urging for an extension of the NEET exam date from its original schedule. “More than 8,000 students debarred from the exam!! No proper survey done by DCI to check the eligibility as done by NMC for #NEETPG WE #NEETMDS2024 aspirants demand 1. Increase in eligibility criteria to accomodate 5,000 students 2. Consider the reschedule of #NEETMDS2024 exam to bring parity with #NEETPG and give proper time for preparation. 3. Conduct common councelling and admission after the exam. @offical_aimsa request @mansukhmandviya @ianilradadiya @AmitShah @DrBharatippawar @NbeIndia @OfficeOf_MM to save the career of many students,” wrote AIMSA.

The govt to expeditiously postpone the NEET MDS exam to a later date: Shashi Tharoor

Recently, Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has stated that he has been approached by numerous NEET MDS 2024 aspirants who are experiencing significant distress due to the current NEET MDS 2024 exam date, which renders scores of students ineligible. Sharing a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “I have been approached by dozens of our bright medical aspirants who have been in great distress over the March 18 date of the NEET MDS exam, which renders thousands of MDS interns (of the COVID-afflicted 2018 batch) ineligible. Despite an SC directive asking the govt to examine the matter sympathetically, the exam is yet to be rescheduled. I strongly urge the govt to expeditiously postpone the exam to a later date, and safeguard the future of our aspiring doctors. @DrJitendraSingh @mansukhmandviya.”

@mansukhmandviya @narendramodi @ShashiTharoor @FordaIndia Sir, We all request u to release a statement today atleast so that our hope can be enlighten or not.Its creating lot of mental trauma to us for NEET MDS 2024.Remaining 8 9 days atleast we cn study peacefully.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Dr.Shilpa Mishra (@shil2894) March 7, 2024

Recently, the All India Student’s Union(AISU) filed a Right to Information(RTI) to postpone the examination. As per the RTI reply received by the Student’s Union, their request to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 examination to July is still ‘under process’ at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ‘A few representations regarding NEET MDS Exam Schedule, have been received which are ‘Under Process’ in this Ministry,’ reads the statement.

Along with AISU, FORDA India, All India Medical Student’s Association, the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) is also urging for the postponement of the examination. In its letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the NMO has stressed the importance of addressing the concerns raised by aspiring dental professionals.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya over the NEET MDS -2024 Exam and the issue of the ineligibility of aspirants. The team of doctors from FORDA has urged the Union Health Minister to “consider rescheduling the NEET MDS-2024 exam by a reasonable amount of time such that the issue of ineligibility is resolved and students get a fair shot at the exam – preferably around the time of NEET PG 2024.” On Monday, the FORDA General Secretary and dental representatives had a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Sarvesh Pandey, General Secretary, FORDA, said, “I urge Honourable Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to kindly look into and resolve the matter asap in favour of NEET -MDS students.”

