NEET MDS Postponement Latest Update, Students Express Concern Amid Exam Date Confusion

Amid confusion regarding NEET MDS Postponement, students have expressed concern over confusion about the exam date. Know latest update...

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Postponement

New Delhi: One of the toughest entrance examinations in the country and even abroad, is the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) Examination. While the NEET PG 2024 Exam has been postponed this year, there is still confusion regarding the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master Of Dental Surgery Exam this year (NEET-MDS 2024). The NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date March 18, 2024, however, the aspirants have been seeking the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Postponement like the NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponement. The Supreme Court, in a hearing said that it will not interfere in this matter and that the decision must be taken by the government. The exam date for NEET MDS 2024 is still in consideration and amid confusion, the students have expressed their concern on social media…

NEET MDS Postponement: Aspirants Express Distress

On sending an RTI regarding the NEET MDS Exam Date, the AISU have received a response saying that the Ministry of Health and Welfare is considering the postponement of the exam to July and that the request is in process. One student said, “The exam date is two weeks away and we’re still unsure whether we would be taking it. Candidates are distressed because of this confusion.” Another student was quoted as saying in a TOI report, “It is really illogical to just extend the eligibility cut off date since nobody can prepare for a national-level exam in less than 18 days. Plus, since counselling for both medical and dental NEET happens together, it is pointless in making us take our exam four months prior to their’s. Further, the authorities can’t admit us into the course before the first year PG students finish their exams which are usually held in December.”

Aspirants Seeking NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Postponement

The medical aspirants have been asking for the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam to July and also extend the internship cut-off date, to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The petition filed by the aspirants read, “It is evident that the counselling has always commenced after the internship cut-off date. In 2023 too, the internship cut-off date was June 30, 2023 for NEET MDS and the tentative common counselling for NEET PG and NEET MDS was issued only in August, 2023.” For now, the exam will be held on March 18 and the internship cut-off date is March 31, 2024.

NEET MDS 2024: Application Process

Speaking of the application process, the NEET MDS 2024 Application Form opened on January 30, 2024 and it closed on February 19, 2024. The correction window will remain open from February 22 to February 25 and the Final Edit Window To Rectify An Incorrect Image will be open between March 5 to March 7. The NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card is expected to release on March 13 and the exam date, as mentioned earlier, is March 18 as of now. The NEET MDS 2024 Internship Cut-Off Date is March 31, 2024 as per current schedule.

