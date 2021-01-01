The National Board of Examinations has announced the result of NEET MDS 2021 exam today. The board has published a result notice notifying the result announcement, with cut off, and the future date of publication of scorecard. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now download the notice as PDF files from nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. Also Read - NEET MDS Result 2021 To Be LIVE Today At nbe.edu.in- Direct Link And Other Details Here

CLICK HERE FOR NEET MDS Result 2021

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the PDF file:

Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Under the notice board section click on the link “Result of NEET-MDS 2021”

This opens the notice on the result, where, there is a link that says “click here to view the result of NEET-MDS 2021”

Clicking it opens the merit list.

The result announced today is the merit list of the exam. It contains roll number wise ranks of all candidates who have qualified. On January 12, 2021, scorecard of all candidates will be published.

The cut off is quite low compared to last years. In the year 2020, the cut off for general candidates was 286, which was later revised to 220; for SC/ST/OBC it was 250, later revised to 188; and for UR-PWD the cut off was 268, revised to 204.