The National Board of Examination, NBE will announce the NEET MDS Result 2021 today, December 31, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the NEET MDS examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal declaration of the NEET MDS Result 2021, the same will be available on the official website of NBE i.e. nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted on December 16, 2020 across the country.

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the NBE website using their login credentials. As per the official notice, there will be no re-evaluation or rechecking, or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-MDS 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of 2021 admission session.

General category students will have secure 50 percentile to be eligible for participation in counseling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority.