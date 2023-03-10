Home

Education

NEET MDS Result 2023 Declared at nbe.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Cut Off, NEET Rank Here

NEET MDS Result 2023 Declared at nbe.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Cut Off, NEET Rank Here

NEET MDS Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the NEET MDS 2023 examination can download the result through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

NBE Issues Important Notice For Chennai Candidates.

NEET MDS Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, March 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NBEMS NEET MDS Result 2023 through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. This year, NEET MDS was conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

Download NEET MDS Result 2023: Direct Link

NEET MDS Results 2023: Check Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in or n atboard.edu.in .

or n . Click on the “Check NEET MDS 2023 result” link available on the homepage.

The NEET MDS PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the result of the NEET-MDS 2023.”

The NEET MDS result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download NEET MDS result pdf 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

NBE NEET MDS Cut off

Category Minimum

Qualifying/Eligibility

Criteria Cut-Off Scores

(Out of 960) General 50th percentile 272 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD

of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 238 General PwBD 45th percentile 255

NBE NEET MDS Marking Scheme – An Overview

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main For more details, visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.