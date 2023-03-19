Home

NEET MDS Scorecard 2023 to Release Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in; Know How to Check

NBE Issues Important Notice For Chennai Candidates.

NEET MDS Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the individual scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) tomorrow, March 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NBEMS NEET MDS Scorecard 2023 through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. This year, NEET MDS was conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023.

“The merit position for All India 50% Quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

NEET MDS Results 2023: Check Step-by-Step Guide to Download NEET MDS Individual Scorecard Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in or n atboard.edu.in .

or n . Click on the “Check NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard” link available on the homepage.

The NEET MDS PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the result of the NEET-MDS 2023.”

The NEET MDS result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download their score card from NBEMS website using their login credentials. The validity of the result of NEET-MDS 2023 shall be only for the admission session 2023-24. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main For more details, visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

