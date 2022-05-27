NEET MDS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS on Friday declared the NEET MDS 2022 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 can download the result through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.Also Read - Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 312 Posts at indianbank.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Follow the steps to download the NEET MDS 2022 Result:

NEET MDS 2022 Result: How to Download

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Go to the Public Notice Section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Result of NEET -MDS 2022. “

“ A new webpage will open.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

The NEET MDS 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future use.

The PDF document will contain the roll number of the candidates, the score obtained out of total marks(960), and the NEET MDS 2022 rank. For more details, visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.