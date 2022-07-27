NEET MDS Scorecard 2022 Update: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will declare the NEET MDS 2022 Scorecard for All India 50% quota seats today, July 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 exam can download the individual scorecard through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. It is to be noted that NEET MDS 2022 Merit list has been published on Friday, July 15, 2022.Also Read - Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts Till July 30| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

"Individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 22/7/2022," reads the official notification. Check the Step-by-step guide to download NEET MDS Scorecard.

How to Download NEET MDS Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET-MDS section.

section. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ NEET MDS 2022 Scorecard.”

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your NEET MDS 2022 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET MDS: Check Other Details

NEET MDS: Check Other Details

According to the notification, the NEET MDS examination was held on May 2, 2022. TheNEET MDS result was declared on May 27, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science.