NEET Mop-up Counselling Result 2019: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) on Tuesday announced the result of the mop-up counselling for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutes across India. Candidates who attended the mop-up round of counselling after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are requested to check their result at the official website, i.,e, mcc.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check NEET Counselling 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select UG admissions on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘provisional result mop-up round’.

Step 4: A PDF list of selected candidates will open.

Step 5: After checking the list, if your name appears, download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted university or college starting from August 21 to 26. They must carry original documents with them and report within the time period or else their candidature stands cancelled.