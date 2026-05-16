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NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests NTA-linked teacher for sharing leaked paper in tuition class

NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests NTA-linked teacher for sharing leaked paper in tuition class

Lecturer PV Kulkarni was associated with the NTA’s examination process and had access to the question papers for the 2026 NEET-UG entrance examination.Chemistry lecturer

NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests NTA-linked teacher for sharing leaked paper in tuition class | Image: X

NEET Paper Leak Case: In the latest development in the NEET exam paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nabbed a Pune-based Chemistry lecturer for allegedly being the “kingpin” of the question paper leak. The agency claimed that the accused leaked exam paper to several students during a secret tuition session. PV Kulkarni was a member of the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the examination. Kulkarni had access to the exam paper which was conducted on May 3 by the NTA, CBI said on Friday.

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Said Accused Was Part Of Neet Paper-Setting Panel

According to CBI, the accused was part of the panel that set the NEET question papers, PTI reported citing officials. Kulkarni is a retired college professor and used to take private tuition classes. He was taken for questioning on Thursday.

The lecturer and another accused leaked the NEET-UG exam papers and answers to a group of students during a secret coaching session at his Pune residence. The secret session was held during the last week of April, the CBI has said.

On Thursday, Kulkarni’s alleged accomplice Manisha Waghmare was nabbed by police.

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“The chemistry lecturer dictated the questions, multiple-choice options, and correct answers during the special coaching classes. Students noted them in their notebooks, and these questions were found to exactly match the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper conducted on May 3, 2026,” the CBI said in a statement.

Students Paid Several Lakhs For Leaked NEET Paper Session

According to CBI, aspirants paid lakhs of rupees to the accused to attend the session.

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