NEET paper leak: Lack of frisking, poor CCTV surveillance enabled question leak, says CBI chargesheet

The agency has mentioned 360 witnesses, 422 documents, and 43 material objects in the chargesheet.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-paper-leak-lack-of-frisking-poor-cctv-surveillance-enabled-question-leak-says-cbi-chargesheet-8495380/ Copy

NEET paper leak: Lack of frisking, poor CCTV surveillance enabled question leak, says CBI chargesheet(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: The NEET paper leak has sparked widespread concern across India, triggering protests, legal scrutiny, and renewed debate over the integrity of the country’s competitive examination system. The controversy has raised serious questions about examination security, transparency, and accountability, with students, parents, and political leaders calling for stricter safeguards to ensure a fair and credible assessment process. According to the IANS report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its chargesheet filed in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, has claimed that three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts managed to take confidential examination questions out of the NTA’s office in Delhi through different methods, exploiting security lapses, including the absence of frisking at the confidential section and the lack of dedicated CCTV monitoring.

What does the CBI chargesheet reveal about the NEET paper leak case?

According to the chargesheet filed before the Rouse Avenue Court, three experts entrusted with translating, back-translating, and proofreading the NEET question papers allegedly extracted questions from the Chemistry, Biology, and Physics sections ahead of the May 3 examination.

According to the CBI, one accused allegedly wrote down all Chemistry questions and answer options on small paper slips concealed on his person, while the other two allegedly memorised questions and either wrote them down after returning to their hotel or residence or marked the relevant portions in NCERT textbooks.

How did the lack of frisking allegedly contribute to the NEET paper leak?

“Investigation has revealed that experts were provided with plain sheets inside the confidential section for rough work during translation/back translation. Accused P.V. Kulkarni (A-2) has used these sheets to note down, on small chits, all 135 questions of Chemistry in brief and the answer options and took them out in a concealed manner,” the chargesheet stated.

According to the investigative body, the accused could do so because “there was no practice of checking/frisking of experts during entry/exit from confidential section at NTA”. Furthermore, the chargesheet stated, “For easier questions, he could simply remember them and write them down in a book once he returned to his room in the hotel at the end of the day,” adding that Kulkarni carried out back-translation work for three Chemistry question sets between March 31 and April 2.

The CBI has alleged that the accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1), who was in charge of translating Botany from English-to-Marathi and back-translating Zoology, utilized her knowledge of NCERT textbooks to recreate the leaked questions.

“During investigation, it has been revealed that accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1)… after finishing her work for the day and returning to the hotel room, she would mark the relevant paragraphs in the NCERT textbooks. Due to her decades of experience with the same material, she was easily able to correlate the questions with the NCERT textbook material,” the chargesheet said.

The third NTA expert, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3), who was entrusted with translation, back-translation and proofreading work for Physics, allegedly noted down questions after returning to her accommodation in Delhi.

“Investigation has revealed that accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3) used to note down the questions in brief after returning to her stay in Delhi at the end of the day’s work,” the chargesheet stated. The CBI has also flagged major security deficiencies in the NTA’s confidential section.

As per the chargesheet, the NTA office is present on the first and fifth floors of the building NSIC situated in Okhla, where the confidential part takes up the whole side on the first floor. However, only 20-25 days of CCTV footage was available at the NTA.

“As regards CCTV monitoring at NTA, back-up of only 20-25 days was found. Since confidential section-related work of NEET UG 2026 exam was completed on 07.04.2026 and the instant case was registered on 12.05.2026, no CCTV footage of relevant period was available for investigation purposes,” the chargesheet stated. Meanwhile, the probe agency stated that there was “no dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room in NTA”, as a result of which the activities of experts inside the confidential hall went unnoticed.

The disclosures are part of the charge sheet submitted by the CBI against all the 13 arrested individuals in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak matter. The agency has mentioned 360 witnesses, 422 documents, and 43 material objects in the chargesheet.

Among the 13 accused are three NTA subject specialists of Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, apart from the alleged middlemen and others involved in the circulation of the leaked questions. All 13 chargesheeted accused are presently in judicial custody. The accused have been chargesheeted under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The CBI had registered the case on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, regarding irregularities and allegations of a question paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

The probe agency said it immediately constituted multiple teams comprising 72 officers/personnel and eight cyber forensic experts. Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states, leading to the seizure of digital and communication devices, documents and other incriminating material.

The CBI has claimed that its investigation traced the chain from the source of the leakage to beneficiary candidates, with several middlemen and individuals associated with coaching institutes also arrested. The original NEET-UG 2026 examination was subsequently cancelled, and a re-examination was conducted on June 21 under heightened security arrangements.

(With IANS Inputs)