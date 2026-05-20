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NEET Paper Leak: NTA announces major changes after controversy, inducts senior officers; What shift to expect

NEET Paper Leak: NTA announces major changes after controversy, inducts senior officers; What shift to expect

NEET Paper Leak: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the induction of joint-secretary level officials who will taking up senior positions in the agency. Meanwhile, some other changes have also been announced amid the paper leak controversy.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File image

NEET Paper Leak: Acting on the recommendations of a high-level expert committee formed by the Government of India, the National Testing Agency has introduced a series of steps to improve its leadership framework, institutional strength and monitoring mechanisms.

The move comes as the national agency faces intense scrutiny after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of paper leak.

NTA announces new measures

The NTA has announced a set of measures that will be taken to enhance the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of the high-stakes examinations. Acknowledging the concern raised by students and parents, it said that the reforms form part of a “comprehensive and continuing programme” covering structural, technological and human-resource interventions to rebuild the integrity framework of the examination ecosystem.

Induction of senior officers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has inducted four senior government officers and invited applications for three specialist leadership positions as part of measures to strengthen its institutional framework.

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Two joint secretary-level officers, who will serve as additional director generals, and two director-level officers have been posted to the NTA. The agency has also advertised vacancies for the posts of chief technology officer (CTO), chief finance officer (CFO) and general manager (HR).

The agency said the officers bring strong administrative backgrounds from the central services and inter-ministry experience, which would support the discharge of NTA’s expanded mandate.

Advertisements for the positions of…

Additionally, the NTA has published advertisements for the engagement of specialist leadership positions in technology, finance and human resources. Describing the CTO’s role, the agency said the officer would be responsible for the “end-to-end digital examination ecosystem”, including candidate-facing systems, confidential question-paper management, AI-driven integrity controls, cyber-security and modernisation of the technology stack.

The CFO will oversee “examination-wise accounting, treasury and surplus-fund deployment” along with full statutory and CAG compliance, while the GM (HR) will handle workforce management, HR modernisation and institutionalisation of professional HR policies, the statement said.

Till when can people apply for the positions?

Applications for the three posts have been invited within 15 days from the publication of the advertisements on the NTA website, and selections will be made by a duly constituted selection committee based on qualifications, experience and demonstrated capability.

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The agency said the strengthening of the leadership team is part of a broader institutional reform programme being implemented by the NTA in line with the recommendations of the expert committee and directions of the Ministry of Education.

The reform programme includes structural reforms in question-paper preparation and logistics, deployment of AI and analytics-based controls, biometric authentication, strengthened governance and stakeholder coordination, professionalisation of human resources and proactive communication with candidates, it added.

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