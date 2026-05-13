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NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks death penalty for the guilty, slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks ‘death penalty for the guilty,’ slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

NEET-UG 2026 paper cancellation has triggered nationwide outrage. Educator Khan sir has even slammed NTA. He urged that death penalty should be given to the guilty. Read here.

NEET Paper Leak Latest Update: The NEET-UG 2026 paper cancellation has triggered nationwide outrage among aspirants. Students have raised questions on the competence of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and are demanding that the medical entrance exam be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi.

What NTA said about NEET Paper leak?

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” NTA on Tuesday, in a press release, said.

Following the medical entrance cancellation, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have slammed the BJP-led central government. Meanwhile, Educator Khan Sir on Tuesday criticised the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), questioning both the examination system and the effectiveness of investigative agencies.

While talking to news agency ANI on the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam, Educator Khan Sir said, “First of all, the CBI should be removed from this case. It is beyond the CBI’s capability. The CBI is like a Nokia mobile… A Supreme Court judge should be involved. The Prime Minister’s Office itself should get involved… We must not view this merely as a single examination. The national reputation is being damaged, and the morale of the students is being shattered…”

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#WATCH | Noida, UP: On the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam, Educator Khan Sir says, “First of all, the CBI should be removed from this case. It is beyond the CBI’s capability. The CBI is like a Nokia mobile… A Supreme Court judge should be involved. The Prime Minister’s… pic.twitter.com/jxBZdyno8n — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

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