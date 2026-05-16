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NEET paper leak row: NTA NEET UG present address and exam city updation window opens; admit card to be released by June 14

NEET paper leak row: NTA NEET UG present address and exam city updation window opens; admit card to be released by June 14

NEET Exam Date: NTA will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the Undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on June 21, 2026 (Sunday).

Amid the NEET paper leak row, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice. According to a public notice dated May 15, NTA will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the Undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on June 21, 2026 (Sunday). The duration of the examination will be from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities.

Those candidates who need to change their preferred city of examination on account change in their present address may do so by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The window for updation of present address and choice of city will be available till May 21, 2026 (Up to 23:50 hrs) only. For students who do not opt for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained. No requests for any change will be entertained thereafter.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

At present, the NTA NEET UG 2026 present address and Exam City updation window portal is open. It is to be noted that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination correction window will close on May 21, 2026. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

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Admit cards, city intimation and other details will be announced later, by June 14.

Students will get a window from May 15 to May 21 (until 11.50 pm) to update their present address and choose their preferred examination cities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday that the candidates will also get to choose their preferred test cities again and they will get their admit cards by June 14.

Candidates can indicate their first and second preferred examination cities.

For candidates who do not opt for the facility, the existing choice of city will be retained.

No correction in particulars will be allowed except present address and choice of city.

No request for changes will be entertained after May 21.

The examination will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad Pen & Paper Mode (Offline) in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process. Students and parents have been advised to rely only on NTA communication channels for updates and examination-related instructions.

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: How to make changes in NTA NEET Present Address and Exam City Updation Window

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the Present Address and Exam City Updation Window for NEET(UG) – 2026 link.

Enter the login details such as application number, password, captcha and other details.

Make changes accordingly in your application form/

Submit it and download a copy of it for future reference.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

The guidelines and instructions for appearing in NEET (UG) 2026 will be the same as per the Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, the candidates can also contact the helpdesk in person or at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in

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