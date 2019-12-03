NEET PG 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Tuesday released a notification announcing that NEET PG 2020 Application Correction window now stands open on the official website of NBE – nbe.edu.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit corrections in the application form, if any, is December 7. Subsequently, no requests for change will be entertained by the exam board.

NEET PG 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on January 5. The exam board will upload a demo test to familiarise candidates with the Computer Based Test (CBT) format of the medical entrance. The demo test will be available from December 20 onwards on the official website of NBE.

Here’s how to make corrections in NEET PG 2020 Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, i.e., nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG 2020 exam

Step 3: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 4: Enter your username and password, created when you filled the application form

Step 5: Make the necessary changes. Go through the NEET PG 2020 Application Form thoroughly once again

Step 6: Save changes. Download the edited form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates must note that only certain details in the application form like date of birth, gender, candidate’s category, physical disability status, and EWS status, will be allowed to be edited.

Details that cannot be revised include – Name of the Candidate, Mobile Number, Email ID, Testing City, Nationality.