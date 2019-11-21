NEET PG Application Last Date: The registrations for the NEET PG 2020 will close today by the National Board of Education. Interested students are requested to go on the official website nbe.edu.in and apply as soon as possible.

As per the notification on the official website, November 21, 2019, is the last date to submit the NEET PG 2020 application forms.

Here is how you can apply for NEET PG 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET PG’

Step 3: Click on New Registration. Complete the registration process now.

Step 4: Enter using your credentials

Step 5: Now, enter all the details in the application, including uploading your image etc

Before submitting their forms, students must check all the entered details. The image must be uploaded in the size format as mentioned on the application form.

Alternatively, students can also apply by visiting this direct link

NEET PG 2020 Application Fee

Students must the SC/ST/PwD category have to submit an application fee of Rs. 2750. Those from the General and OBC have to submit an application fee of Rs. 3750. The fee has can be submitted through various online modes.