NEET PG 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened applications for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020 postgraduate for medicine and dentistry programmes in Deemed universities. Candidates who are interested can now apply online till 5 PM on August 7 and make the fee payment till midnight of the same day.

The registration process is available for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in Deemed Universities only. The last date to report to college for the stray vacancy round has also been extended till August 14, 2020.

Registration for NEET PG 2020 and NEET MDS 2020 began on July 27. The MCC said that allotted candidates will be directly sent to the respective colleges.

“No Choice Filling or Fresh Allotment will be carried out for the extended period of counselling by MCC,” the MCC further stated in its notice.