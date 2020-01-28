NEET PG 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET PG 2020 result on January 31, on its official website at nbe.edu.in.

All those who appeared for the exam are requested to keep a tab on the aforementioned website in case there is an update on the result.

Here’s how you can check the NEET PG Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA – nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘NEET PG 2020 Result’ on the home screen.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now enter all the relevant details such as roll number.

Step 4: Click submit. Now your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for a future reference.

The NEET is conducted for admission to the undergraduate (UG) courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BNYS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS. After the exam results are announced, a merit-list will be prepared by the NTA. Candidates will get admitted into various medical colleges under the Dental Council of India (DCI), Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM) and Medical Council of India (MCI) based on their merits.