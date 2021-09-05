NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be releasing the NEET PG 2021 admit card tomorrow, that is, 6 September 2021 on the official website. Candidates preparing for the medical entrance test will be able to download the hall ticket from the link provided below or by visiting the NBE website – nbe.edu.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2021 Latest News: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea For Option to Change Exam Centre. Details Here

NEET-PG 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination conducted all India for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the upcoming admission session. A total of 1,74,886 candidates registered for NEET PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on 18th April 2021 but later postponed to 11th September 2021. Also Read - NEET PG 2021: NBE Extends Deadline For Registration, Edit Window Till August 25 | Details Here

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as ‘null & void’. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” the NBE issued a notification. Also Read - NEET PG 2021 Exams Date Announced: Exams to be Held on Sept 11 | Check Details Here

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in Click on NEET PG 2021 admit card link or CLICK HERE Enter required details and login Your NEET PG 2021 admit card will be on your screen. Download it and take a print out to carry to the examination centre.

“Candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres,” the official notice read.