New Delhi: NEET PG 2021 application form correction window will open tomorrow i.e. March 19, 2021. The candidates must note that they will be able to edit and correct details in the application form until March 21, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the same will have to visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in, and login to make corrections in the form. Only the registered candidates who have paid the application fee, within the deadline, will be able to access the form correction window.

Although the form is open for correction, not all the fields can be edited. The candidates will not be able to edit the details like – name, email id, nationality, and exam center city. Apart from this, candidates can edit most of the details.

The candidates must note that all the corrections in the application form are to be done online and no other modes of application form correction requests will be accepted by NBE.

Exam Pattern

In the exam, the candidates will be asked 200 multiple choice questions with a single correct answer. Paper will be in English language only and will be of 3 hours 30 minutes duration. NEET PG 2021 will start at 2 PM and will end at 5:30 PM.

NBE will also launch a demo test for the candidates to get used to the pattern and format of the exam beforehand. The demo test will be launched on April 8, 2021.

Important Details:

NBE will open a final edit window to rectify deficient / incorrect images.

The NBE will keep the window open from April 2 to 4, 2021.

NBE will send email / SMS to candidates about deficiency in their images.

Any issue in images that are photograph, signature, thumb impression will be conveyed.

On April 12, 2021, all the registered candidates will be issued the NEET PG 2021 admit card.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18, 2021, in computer-based test mode across various centres in the nation.

The allotted exam centre will be conveyed to the candidates via the admit card itself.