NEET PG Counselling 2021: The registration process for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling is scheduled to end today. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at the official website–mcc.nic.in till 5 pm Saturday, March 19.Also Read - NEET PG 2021: Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile For All Categories, Revised Results To Be Declared Soon

The payment process for the mop-up round will be open till 7 pm on today. The process of choice locking for the counselling of NEET PG 2021 mop-up round will begin on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm). Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Provisional Result Of Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared. Here’s How to Check

The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. The seats that remain vacant after round 1 and round 2 of NEET PG 2021 counselling will now be filled up through the mop-up round. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Process to End Tomorrow

Steps To Follow For Applying For Mop-Up Round

Visit official website – mcc.nic.in Click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ Click on ‘Online registration’ link Enter NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in application form Upload all required documents Pay application fees Click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Following the completion of mop-up round counselling process, there will be a stray vacancy round, but there will be no fresh registrations allowed for it. There will also be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.