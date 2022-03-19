NEET PG Counselling 2021: The registration process for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling is scheduled to end today. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at the official website–mcc.nic.in till 5 pm Saturday, March 19.Also Read - NEET PG 2021: Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile For All Categories, Revised Results To Be Declared Soon
The payment process for the mop-up round will be open till 7 pm on today. The process of choice locking for the counselling of NEET PG 2021 mop-up round will begin on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm). Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Provisional Result Of Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared. Here’s How to Check
The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. The seats that remain vacant after round 1 and round 2 of NEET PG 2021 counselling will now be filled up through the mop-up round. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Process to End Tomorrow
Steps To Follow For Applying For Mop-Up Round
- Visit official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’
- Click on ‘Online registration’ link
- Enter NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
- Fill in application form
- Upload all required documents
- Pay application fees
- Click on submit
- Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Following the completion of mop-up round counselling process, there will be a stray vacancy round, but there will be no fresh registrations allowed for it. There will also be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.