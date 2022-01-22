NEET PG 2021 Counselling Results: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the result of the first round of NEET- PG 2021 counselling on Saturday. It must be noted that the registration for the first round of NEET- PG 2021 counselling started on January 12, 2022 and the results were declared on the official MCC website. The candidates now can check the result at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Full Schedule Here

Giving further updates, the MCC said that the process of reporting at allotted colleges or universities will take place between January 23 and 28, 2022. Moreover, the document verification and payment of tuition fee will have to be done by the candidates to ensure admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2021.

The candidates must know that NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges and specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

As per the earlier notification, the MCC said it will this year conduct four rounds of online counselling — Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The candidates who qualify for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

NEET-PG 2021 round 1 counselling result: Here’s how to check seat allotment

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on “NEET PG”

On the new page, in the left corner, click on “Final result of round 1 counselling”

In the pdf, find your roll number and the allotted college, course

The candidates should note that ​​NEET PG 2021 seat allotment result list mentions the candidate’s roll number, allotted category, allotted course and colleges and All India Rank (AIR).