NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday released the NEET PG counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET PG counselling schedule, the MCC said the registration for the first round will begin from October 25, 2021 and the NEET PG 2021 counselling result for the first round will be announced on November 3.Also Read - NTA Neet Result 2021 Delayed, Final Scores Likely to be Declared After October 26 | BIG Updates For Students

As per the updates, the MCC will conduct the NEET-PG 2021 counselling for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest News: Bombay HC Directs NTA to Hold NEET For Two Aspirants After Mix Up by Invigilators

It must be noted that the candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam will be able to participate in the counselling process. The NEET PG 2021 counselling is being done to fill up seats in Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET. Also Read - Sainik School Admission 2022: Application for AISSEE Begins, CHECK Important Dates, Steps to Register at aissee.nta.nic.in

NEET PG counselling schedule 2021

Events Round 1 Round 2 Registration/Payment October 25 to October 29 November 15 to November 19 Choice Filling/ Locking October 26 to October 29 November 16 to November 19 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes October 30 to October 31 November 20 to November 21 Processing of Seat Allotment November 1 to November 2. November 22 to November 23 Result November 3 November 24 Reporting November 4 to November 10 November 25 to December 02

Notably, the seat allotment for NEET PG 2021 is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.