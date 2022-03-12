New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday directed the National Board of Education (NBE) to reduce the cutoff by 15 percentile for all categories and release the revised result of the NEET PG 2021 exam. According to an official notification, with the reduction of cutoff by 15 percentile, the qualifying percentile for the general category could be reduced to 35th percentile, while for PH (Gen1) it will be 30th percentile. Further, the revised percentile for the reserved category would be reduced to the 25th percentile.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Registration, Choice Filling Process For Mop Up Round

MCC has further directed NBE to declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates to the MCC at the earliest. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Extended For Mop Up Round; Deets Inside

“After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the MoHFW in consultation with NMC with prior approval from HFM to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories,” said the notification. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Is Migration Certificate Mandatory For Admission? Here's What MCC Says