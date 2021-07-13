NEET PG Exams 2021 Dates Announced: The NEET PG exams 2021 for admission to postgraduate medical courses will be held on September 11, it was announced by the union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. The NEET PG 2021 exam was supposed to be held on April 18, however, it was postponed due to the pandemic. The new dates have now been announced. The announcement came on the same day as the NEET UG application forms are releasing.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 Registration Begins Today at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

“We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!,” the health minister has tweeted. Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam on September 12, Application Process to Begin on Tuesday Through NTA Websites

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

Also Read - NEET-UG 2021: When Will NTA Announce New Exam Dates? Important Update Medical Aspirants Should Know

As per latest updates, over 1.74 lakh students had applied to appear for the medical entrance exam. Notably, candidates who will clear NEET PG 2021 will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE).

The NEET PG 2021 was first postponed on April 15 by then health minister Harsh Vardhan and reacting to the event, many doctors had protested against the National Board of Examinations (NBE)’s decision to conduct an exam amid the second wave of Covid. That time, the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of young doctors.

However, in May, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said the exam will not be conducted at least till August-end and when the new dates are announced, candidates will be given at least one month of time to prepare for it. Notably, the NBE, which conducts the exam, was expected to release the revised notification of the exam soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

On Monday, the Central government announced that the medical entrance exam NEET, which was scheduled for August 1, will be conducted on September 12. This was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website,” Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

“To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” he said.

He further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

Last year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

Notably, the NEET UG 2021 will be offered in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.