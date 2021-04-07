NEET PG 2021 Exam: A fake notice regarding NEET-PG 2021 exam is doing rounds on social media. The morphed notification claimed that the provisional schedule for NEET-PG 2021 announced by the National Board of Education (NBE) stands deferred till further notice. However, when the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on the same, it found out that the NBE has not issued such notification. Also Read - NEET PG 2021 Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow, Check All Important Details Here

“A morphed notice being shared on social media claims that the provisional schedule for NEET-PG 2021 announced by National Board of Education stands deferred till further notice. This notice is fake”, PIB dismissed the fake news.

CLAIM: Provisional schedule for NEET-PG 2021 announced by NBE deferred till further notice

FACT: No such notice has been issued by NBE

A morphed notice being shared on social media claims that the provisional schedule for NEET-PG 2021 announced by National Board of Education stands deferred till further notice. #PIBFactCheck: This notice is #fake. No such notice has been issued by #NBE. pic.twitter.com/J7zbNNYgze — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2021

NEET PG 2021, postgraduate examination for admission to MD/ MS courses will be held on April 18, 2021, in computer-based test mode across various centers in the nation.

The NBE is expected to release the admit card of the NEET PG 2021, on April 12. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of NBE – nbe.edu.in.

Steps to download NEET PG admit card