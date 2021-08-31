NEET PG 2021 Latest News: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice in a writ petition filed by doctors to bring to the top court’s notice the serious problems being faced by thousands of NEET PG aspirants across the country due to absence of any option given to the candidates to change their exam centres for NEET-PG 2021, reported livelaw.in. A bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath while issuing notice only with respect to petitioner 1 and 2 who are in their 7th and 8th months of pregnancy respectively in their order said: “Issue notice only with respect to petitioner 1 and 2 who are in their 7th and 8th month of pregnancy respectively.”Also Read - NEET PG 2021: NBE Extends Deadline For Registration, Edit Window Till August 25 | Details Here

The apex court also directed the authorities to come up with the decision within two days. Appearing for the doctors, senior advocate Kavin Gulati while explaining the scenario when the doctors had first filled their form and requesting for an extension of the window for 24 hours submitted that, "When we first filled up our form we were at the final stage. On 6th August, 2021, they said that the new candidates who had filled were allowed to choose the centres and not the ones who had filled the form and were eligible earlier."

It was also his contention that the petitioners had asked the National Board of Examination to change the window for taking the exam immediately after the notification came, the livelaw report said. Upon submissions by Senior Advocate Kavin Gulati, Justice UU Lalit asked Senior Advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the respondents to consider allowing the petitioners to change their centres. "The situation now is that there is a lot of prejudice caused to the people who want to give the exams. Allowing them change of centre and statuses is the least you can do," Justice UU Lalit was quoted as saying.