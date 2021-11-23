NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: Amid delay in releasing the NEET PG 2021 counselling date, a large section of students on Tuesday took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over discrepancy in exam and said they have not received answer key as yet. On Twitter, the students ran a hashtag #transparent_neetpg and demanded transparency in the exam.Also Read - Don't Be Wooden, Understand The Realities of Social Life: SC Orders Creation of Seat in IIT For Dalit student
The students said most exams provide an answer key so the candidates can get clear idea about the correct and incorrect answers. However, the aspirants said they have not received the answer key and said there might be huge discrepancies in their scores. Also Read - SC to Hear on Dec 6 Plea Seeking Direction to CBSE to Maintain Original Results
The demand from the students comes amid the continuous delay in declaring NEET PG 2021 schedule. It must be noted that the exam was held on September 11 and the students since then have been waiting for the counselling schedule. However, the Supreme Court had put a hold on it as it wanted to clear some doubts regarding the reservations for EWS and OBC candidates in the All India Quota (AIQ). Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates Express Concern Over Delay in Counselling, MCC Likely to Start Process After Nov 23
The matter related to NEET PG Counselling 2021 was scheduled to be heard today but has now been deferred to November 25.
Here’s what students said on Twitter:
In the meantime, another NEET aspirant suffering from dysgraphia filed a plea on Supreme Court stating that she was refused an extra hour for attempting the medical entrance test by the examination centre and sought directions from the NTA to allow her for a re-examination.
The apex court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud denying permission for re-exam has directed NTA to come up with a solution within one week. The Supreme Court also directed the agency to take measures after consulting the director-general of health services.
The top court also said the NTA in the future must ensure that provisions are made for in NEET in view of the rights and entitlements under the PwD Act.