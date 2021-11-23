NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: Amid delay in releasing the NEET PG 2021 counselling date, a large section of students on Tuesday took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over discrepancy in exam and said they have not received answer key as yet. On Twitter, the students ran a hashtag #transparent_neetpg and demanded transparency in the exam.Also Read - Don't Be Wooden, Understand The Realities of Social Life: SC Orders Creation of Seat in IIT For Dalit student

The students said most exams provide an answer key so the candidates can get clear idea about the correct and incorrect answers. However, the aspirants said they have not received the answer key and said there might be huge discrepancies in their scores. Also Read - SC to Hear on Dec 6 Plea Seeking Direction to CBSE to Maintain Original Results

The demand from the students comes amid the continuous delay in declaring NEET PG 2021 schedule. It must be noted that the exam was held on September 11 and the students since then have been waiting for the counselling schedule. However, the Supreme Court had put a hold on it as it wanted to clear some doubts regarding the reservations for EWS and OBC candidates in the All India Quota (AIQ). Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates Express Concern Over Delay in Counselling, MCC Likely to Start Process After Nov 23

The matter related to NEET PG Counselling 2021 was scheduled to be heard today but has now been deferred to November 25.

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

Huge discrepancy in marks for so many people! All of us cannot be wrong! Give us an answer key#nbe_revert_to_SC_notice#discrepancyinmarksneetpg2021#transparent_neetpg — neha (@mallela_neha) November 20, 2021

Will it be fair if we don't reveal the test reports and just give the diagnosis and treatment? Please don't debarr us from basic right to information! #transparent_neetpg #discrepancyinmarksneetpg2021 #nbe_revert_to_SC_notice — नमामि ॐ🇮🇳 (@Saroj_ShrnM) November 20, 2021

There is huge discrepancy in my marks obtained in neetpg2021 even when my academic yr plus inicet result is good.I urge to kindly do reevalution and justice with us because lives of many doctors are at stake.#discrepancyinmarksneetpg2021 @Mansukhmandavi1 @arnab_edu @PWilsonDMK — Nishaat Akram (@AkramNishaat) November 20, 2021

Got 27000 in neetpg and 7000 in inicet after such a mental trauma

How can i be convinced with such a discrepancy..

Revaluation of neet answersheet..#transparent_neetpg #discrepancyinmarksneetpg2021 #nbe_revert_to_SC_notice — Prateek (@DrPrateek74) November 20, 2021

In the meantime, another NEET aspirant suffering from dysgraphia filed a plea on Supreme Court stating that she was refused an extra hour for attempting the medical entrance test by the examination centre and sought directions from the NTA to allow her for a re-examination.

The apex court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud denying permission for re-exam has directed NTA to come up with a solution within one week. The Supreme Court also directed the agency to take measures after consulting the director-general of health services.

The top court also said the NTA in the future must ensure that provisions are made for in NEET in view of the rights and entitlements under the PwD Act.