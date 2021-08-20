NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: In a major update for the students, the National Board of Examination (NBE) on Friday extended the deadline for NEET PG 2021 registration and edit window ill August 25, 2021. The NBE said that the edit window will remain open until August 25. Candidates who have not registered yet for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, must visit the official website and apply online through– natboard.edu.in. The registration process started on August 6, 2021.Also Read - NEET PG 2021 Exams Date Announced: Exams to be Held on Sept 11 | Check Details Here

"The registration window and the edit window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55PM)," the official notice read.

Notably, the NBE has extended the deadline for the completion of medical internship to September 30. Medical internship is one of the eligibility requirements for NEET PG 2021.

“Candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021,” the official notice read.

In another development, the Central government has also announced the extension of OBC and EWS quotas to all medical seats under the all India quota. Candidates who have already applied for NEET PG 2021 can edit their category status during this window.

As per latest updates, the NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 1 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. It must be noted that NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed due to COVID pandemic.

NEET PG 2021: Here is how to edit the application form