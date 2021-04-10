NEET PG 2021 Advisory Released: The National Board of Examinations has issued an advisory confirming that the PG Medical Entrance Exam would be held on 18th April, as per the schedule. This comes after rumours suggested that the board is mulling to postpone that examination amid the rising cases of COVID-19. The official notice released by the NBE says that “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date.” Also Read - Bizarre: MP Minister Usha Thakur Performs Puja At Indore Airport To Ward Off Coronavirus | Watch

In view of the recent unanticipated surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, with exponential rise of patients in the last seven days, it has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date. Therefore, it has been decided to add further protective measures for the candidates, towards the safe conduct of this examination.