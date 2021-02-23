NEET PG 2021 Exam: The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will begin on Tuesday. are advised to visit the National Board of Examinations’ (NBE) official website —- https://nbe.edu.in Also Read - NEET 2021: Students Must Follow These Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

Candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes can submit their application form for NEET-PG 2021 at https://nbe.edu.in from 23rd February 2021 (3 PM onwards) to 15th March 2021 (till 11:55 PM). Notably, the link to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 will be activated at 3 pm today.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct NEET-PG 2021 on 18th April 2021 at various test centres across the country.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Important Dates:

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 23rd February 2021

Online Submission of the Application Form: 23rd February 2021 – 15th March 2021

Date of Examination: 18th April 2021

Declaration of Result: 31st May 2021