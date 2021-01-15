NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 exam date. According to the date announced by the board, the NEET PG 2021 examination will be held on April 18, 2021. The candidates must note that the examination will be computer based. Those completing their internships by June 30, 2021, can appear for the exam. Now that the exam date has been announced, it is expected that online registration for NEET PG 2021 will start soon. Also Read - NEET 2021: When Will Medical Entrance Test be Held? Will Govt Increase Number of Attempts Like JEE 2021? Nishank Answers

According to the reports, the NEET PG 2021 Registration will start in the first week of February. If past trends are to be followed, then it can be noted that the NEET PG registration begins two months before the examination. Last year NEET PG was held on January 5 and the registrations were held from November 1 to 21. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister to Announce Exam Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria | Details Here

Therefore, this year, if the same timeline is followed, then NEET PG 2021 registration can start in the first week of February and end by the 3rd week of February 2021. Also Read - NEET MDS Result 2021 LIVE NOW, Check Merit List, Cut Off at nbe.edu.in, Direct Link Here

As per the official notice for NEET PG 2021 exam date, candidates have been asked to keep track of the official websites. NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin, application form, and details shall be out soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Eligibility:

To be eligible to apply for NEET PG 2021, candidates must have a MBBS degree / Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate from a Medical Colleges / Institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council Act.

The candidates must to have a permanent or provisional registration of MBBS or equivalent qualification with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.