NEET PG 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2021 exam dates have been announced. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can expect the registration process to start soon. According to the reports, the National Board of Education is expected to start the registration from the second week of February 2021 at nbe.edu.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Clashes With JEE Main: Students Ask NTA to Postpone Papers

The postgraduate examination for admission to MD/ MS courses would be conducted on April 18, 2021, as per the official notice released by the National Board of Education, NBE. Also Read - NEET Exam 2021, JEE Main: Uttar Pradesh Government to Provide Free Coaching Classes From This Date, Details Here

As per past trends, the candidates interested in appearing for the examination are usually given about three to four weeks to fill the application forms. Soon after the formal release of the form, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. nbe.edu.in. All interested are advised to keep a check on the official website. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

There is a 50% All India Quota for NEET PG and another 50% is for State Level Quota which includes private medical colleges as well. The candidates who have completed their MBBS or are in their internships can apply for the examination.

As for AIIMS and JIPMER, the institutes conduct their own postgraduate entrance test.

From this year, the two institutes have replaced the AIIMS PG and JIMPMER PG examination by a common entrance test conducted by AIIMS New Delhi instead.