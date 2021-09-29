NEET PG 2021 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021 on September 28, 2021. The direct link to check the result has not been activated yet but will be available shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. Taking to Twitter on late Tuesday night, NBEMS released the notice about the NEET PG 2021 Result and wrote, “NBEMS announces the Result Scores for NEET PG 2021. Detailed Results with Ranks to follow.”Also Read - NEET Answer Key 2021: NTA May Release Official Answer Key This Week. Here’s How to Download it on neet.nta.nic.in

NBEMS announces the Result Scores for NEET PG 2021. Detailed Results with Ranks to follow. pic.twitter.com/vajkN54r8A — NBEMS (@NBEMS_INDIA) September 28, 2021

Also Read - CBI Blows Lid Off NEET Exam Racket; Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations, 4 Held

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check NEET PG Result 2021 Also Read - NEET UG 2021: CBI Unearths Major Scam, Says Students Asked to Pay Rs 50 Lakh For Admission to Govt Medical Colleges

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to their respective accounts.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD. The rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy.

Students belonging to general category will be required to secure 50th percentile and students belonging to reserved categories will be required to secure 40th percentile and students under PwD category will be needing 45th percentile to qualify the exam.