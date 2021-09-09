New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by doctors seeking directions to allow an option of changing the examination center and to postpone the conduct of NEET PG 2021 till the National Board of Examination(NBE) allows such option. The writ petition was dismissed by a bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M Trivedi after noticing an improvement in the COVID situation in the country, declining cases and fewer travel restrictions in force.Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021, Let Medical Aspirants Have Fair Chance: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

During the hearing, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appeared for the petitioners and sought to persuade the bench of justices by pointing out that COVID cases are continuing high in Kerala and many others states are witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases as well. Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card Released at Neet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link And Steps to Download Hall Tickets Here

Responding to Advocate Arora, Justice Lalit said, “Ms Arora, the situation is different now. There are no restrictions on travelling. Now the flight from Delhi to Kochi is also booked. He also pointed out that the vaccinations have increased and the severity of cases is less. Also Read - NEET-UG to be Held on Sept 12, SC Refuses to Defer Medical Entrance Test | Here's What Happened in The Court

Earlier last week, the top court bench had allowed the plea of exam change center for two NEET PG candidates, who were at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

“We had only allowed the petitioners who were in their advanced stage of pregnancy but not we cannot give these petitioners the option. We made an exception and granted relief to two women who were carrying and were in the seventh and eighth month of their pregnancy, as it was impossible for them to travel, but this cannot be extended to everyone”, Justice Lalit said.

The NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 11, 2021. This year, as many as 1,74,886 candidates have registered for the NEET PG examination. An official notification released in relation to NEET PG 2021 stated, “Every Candidate would be provided with a Protective Face Shield, Face Mask and Sanitizer Pouch at the Test Center. All COVID-19 protocols need to be followed while the exam is being conducted. Candidates will have to download their admit card from the NBE website and affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.”