New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam scheduled to be held on May 21. In its letter, the IMA demanding the postponement of exam citing the small gap between 2021 counselling and exam, ineligibility of 5,000 medical interns to appear in the exam, and delay in counselling.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Extends Support to Medical Aspirants, Urges Centre to Delay Exam

“The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG,” IMA said. “Another innocent 5,000-10,000 interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination.”

“In this context, it is imperative to note that the time schedule for making of admissions to Postgraduate courses in the given academic year is required to be dispensed inn terms of the time schedule which is prescribed in the governing regulation notified by the then Medica Council of India, which continues to be in terms of provisions explicitly included at Section 61(2) of the National Commission Act, 2019,” the IMA said in its letter to the health ministry.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to "reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for 21st May 2022" pic.twitter.com/Y9gFUImrgM — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

NEET-PG 2022: Doctors, students protest for postponement of exam

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to postpone the exam. “The demand of the postponement of NEET PG Exam is going for long now. NEET PG students are getting mentally traumatised and harassed,” FAIMA President Dr Rohan Krishnan said, adding it was the time that a permanent solution for all this is found.

“NEET exam should be held twice in a year. If AIIMS conducts DNB exam twice in a year, so why cannot NEET exam can be conducted twice in a year, so that a bigger pool of doctors can come in the system,” Dr Krishnan said.

The doctors urged the Union Health Ministry to further postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants may have sufficient time to prepare for it.

Aspirants are also complaining that due to their COVID duties, many of them were unable to complete their internships on time.