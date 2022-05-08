NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the post-graduate admissions (NEET PG) 2022 is slated to be conducted on May 21. However, there has been a growing demand for the postponement of the exam date. Medical aspirants held a silent protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to peacefully voice their ask to delay the exam.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Medical Aspirants to Hold Silent Protest at Jantar Mantar Today. Here's What They Say

The protest came after medical students’ union submitted a memorable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging NEET 2022 exam to be postponed. Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: AIMSA Files Fresh Plea In SC As Demand Grows Louder to Delay Medical Exam

A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) which will be held on May 21. The plea was filed by the Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Will Not Be Postponed, NBE to Hold Exam On May 21 as Per Schedule: Report

FAKE NOTIFICATION:

Fake Notice Of NEET PG Postponement

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed. As per the letter circulated on social media, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) in a statement said, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.”

PIB’s fact check handle also took to Twitter and tweeted “A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only.”

NEET 2022 postponement demand

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) took the demonstrations to the iconic Jantar Mantar in the national capital for a peaceful gathering and silent protest. They were joined by other associations

“We have taken the government’s permission for it. The principal objective is to demand for postponing the exam. With this gathering, we are trying to convey our demand to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Union Health Minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and have them reconsider the postponement,” AIMSA’s Dr Jitendra tweeted.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon

Media reports suggest that despite the government’s clarification and rising demand to postpone, the NEET PG 2022 admit cards are likely to be released within this week. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the board.